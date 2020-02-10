Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 369 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,265,000 after purchasing an additional 315,970 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 923,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,785,000 after acquiring an additional 28,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $213,560.00. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $13,124,520.36. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,008. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

