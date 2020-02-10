iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $164.88 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $144.25 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.