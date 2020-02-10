Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,385,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $575,041,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Amgen by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Amgen by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,177,000 after purchasing an additional 194,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,001 shares of company stock worth $6,252,535. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra raised their price objective on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their target price on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

AMGN opened at $229.33 on Monday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

