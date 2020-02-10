SurModics’ (SRDX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $62.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SRDX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SurModics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SurModics to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised shares of SurModics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SurModics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.75.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62. SurModics has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $572.06 million, a P/E ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 1.04.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. SurModics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SurModics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $28,838.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,963.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in SurModics during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SurModics by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in SurModics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SurModics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SurModics by 1,142.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

