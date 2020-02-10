SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SRDX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut SurModics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut SurModics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Lake Street Capital cut SurModics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SurModics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.75.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $40.23 on Thursday. SurModics has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.06 million, a PE ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. SurModics had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SurModics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $28,838.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,963.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SurModics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SurModics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,842,000 after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SurModics by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SurModics by 596.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 85,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in SurModics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

