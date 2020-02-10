Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SUNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solar Senior Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

SUNS opened at $18.01 on Friday. Solar Senior Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $288.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 65.6% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.