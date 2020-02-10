Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Synaptics to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synaptics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.11.

SYNA stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -183.76 and a beta of 1.29. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,189 shares of company stock worth $262,670. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Synaptics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Synaptics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Synaptics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Synaptics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

