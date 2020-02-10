Craig Hallum Raises Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $70.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Synaptics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Synaptics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.11.

Shares of SYNA opened at $84.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.76 and a beta of 1.29. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $84.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $123,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,189 shares of company stock valued at $262,670 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 478.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

