ValuEngine Lowers Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TCFC stock opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. Community Financial Cor has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $36.23.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Community Financial Cor will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Stone, Jr. purchased 4,233 shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $147,435.39. Also, CEO William J. Pasenelli purchased 1,411 shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,145.13. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

