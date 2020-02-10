Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) has been given a €43.00 ($50.00) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISR. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Isra Vision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Isra Vision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of ETR:ISR opened at €50.75 ($59.01) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.15 million and a P/E ratio of 43.90. Isra Vision has a 1-year low of €26.80 ($31.16) and a 1-year high of €45.90 ($53.37). The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.39.

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface inspection and image processing systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. It offers robot vision solutions, including 2D and mono 2 ½D robot vision, mono 3D, 3D shape matching, 3D shape matching multi-view, 3D photogrammetry, 3D stereo sensor, 3D stereo system, 3D area profile scan, 3D intelliPICK point cloud, 3D visual servo, and 3D adapted uncalibrated robot automation systems, as well as 2D inline, and 3D gap and flush sensor systems.

