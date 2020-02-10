TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 187.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC set a $4.50 price target on TMAC Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of TMAC Resources stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. TMAC Resources has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.27.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

