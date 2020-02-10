Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $472.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $183,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $252,000. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,135,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,013,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $4,844,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 290,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,627,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 249,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 210,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

