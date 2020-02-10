Penn National Gaming’s (PENN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from to in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ PENN opened at $34.32 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.