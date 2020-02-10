Penn National Gaming’s (PENN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from to in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.
NASDAQ PENN opened at $34.32 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
