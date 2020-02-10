BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.00.

Shares of TECH opened at $201.06 on Friday. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $178.28 and a 1-year high of $223.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.83.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $2,444,120.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,476.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total transaction of $2,232,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 10.2% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 41,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

