Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €69.00 by Berenberg Bank

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.37% from the stock’s previous close.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stabilus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €57.57 ($66.94).

Stabilus stock opened at €53.75 ($62.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of €35.84 ($41.67) and a fifty-two week high of €64.55 ($75.06). The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.08.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

