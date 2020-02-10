Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $584,850. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.