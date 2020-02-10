Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $106.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s previous close.

RHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $86.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,680,000 after buying an additional 672,711 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,327,000 after buying an additional 61,564 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

