Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $167.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day moving average of $167.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.14. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $132.68 and a 1-year high of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

