Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,056 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $64.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.69.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,012,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

