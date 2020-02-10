Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Deere & Company
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,056 Shares of Kellogg
Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Holdings Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,982 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $39.21 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co.
