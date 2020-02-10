Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $39.21 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $108.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.06. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

