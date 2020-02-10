Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from to in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

SIX stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $64.24.

In other news, Director Jon L. Luther bought 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,571.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos bought 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,743.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

