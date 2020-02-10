California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FII. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Federated Investors by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $263,367.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,647. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

FII opened at $36.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Federated Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Federated Investors Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

