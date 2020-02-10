United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on UBSI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

UBSI stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.