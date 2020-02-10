California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 68,218 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 359,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,218 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 25,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 688,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 41,398 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $22.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

SVC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

