Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Southern Copper by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 6.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Itau Unibanco downgraded shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

SCCO stock opened at $38.64 on Monday. Southern Copper Corp has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

