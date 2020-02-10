California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 49,000 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,129,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,368,000 after buying an additional 1,470,095 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,303,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 444.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 642,133 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,515.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 171,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,271,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,559.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVT opened at $26.67 on Monday. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. G.Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Gabelli downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

