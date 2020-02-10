California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 133 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Boston Beer worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAM. Macquarie set a $460.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.52.

In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 279 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total transaction of $104,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,436 shares of company stock valued at $27,215,853 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $363.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $257.33 and a 12-month high of $444.64.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

