Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 56,542 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,542 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $84,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $280.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

