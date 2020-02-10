California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,365 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OZK opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

