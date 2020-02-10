Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 165,671 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,671 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $66.97 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $67.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

