Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.36 Million Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $58.66 on Monday. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

