Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $748.07 on Monday. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The company has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $410.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.41.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

