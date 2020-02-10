Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,993 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,204,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 63,264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 38,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $2,491,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,735,000 after purchasing an additional 80,034 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

