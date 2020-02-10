Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,346 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000.

JKE opened at $225.84 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $171.40 and a 1-year high of $228.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.74.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

