Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,722 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $57.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.84. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $57.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.