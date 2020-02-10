Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,649 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after acquiring an additional 64,881 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,977,000. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,607 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 127,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $72.42 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.19.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

