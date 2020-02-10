Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,972 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 36.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 10.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 33.2% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in McKesson by 11.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $156.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.99. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $161.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

