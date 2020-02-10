Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 12,088 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,088 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,480 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 31.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $48.66.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

