Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

Shares of AVY opened at $136.24 on Monday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $141.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.85.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.