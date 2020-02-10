Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 135,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 236.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,290,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period.

IWN stock opened at $124.44 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

