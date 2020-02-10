Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,977 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of VNLA opened at $49.85 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $50.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

