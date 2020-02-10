Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post sales of $58.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.42 million. Irhythm Technologies posted sales of $43.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $213.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.64 million to $213.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $281.22 million, with estimates ranging from $273.82 million to $286.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Irhythm Technologies.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRTC. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

IRTC stock opened at $86.50 on Monday. Irhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $98.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,183,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 25.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after acquiring an additional 47,896 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 267,458 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 18.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

