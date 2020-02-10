California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,520 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 488,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,074,000 after acquiring an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,345,000 after acquiring an additional 250,315 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,729,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 67.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 175,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $63.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

