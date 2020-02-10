California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.08 Million Holdings in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,291 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Renasant were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Renasant by 30.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sandler O’Neill cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Renasant stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. Renasant Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Renasant Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.