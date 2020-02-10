California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,415 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of L Brands worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 16.7% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 294,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 42,080 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 7.9% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,271,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 93,432 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of L Brands by 113.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 161,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 85,870 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in shares of L Brands by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 26,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of L Brands by 159.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 174,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

