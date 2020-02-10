California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,554 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avalara were worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avalara by 161.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 542,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 3,310.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 90.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 72,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avalara by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 68,701 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.72.

AVLR opened at $89.83 on Monday. Avalara Inc has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $94.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87.

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $30,998.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 15,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $1,415,676.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,109 shares of company stock valued at $8,174,434. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

