California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.16 Million Position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,027,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,522 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of SLM worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in SLM by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $11.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. SLM Corp has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

