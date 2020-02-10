California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.17 Million Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,057 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $9,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock opened at $85.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.30 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday. Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti set a $82.00 target price on shares of Omnicell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,356 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $109,280.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,508.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,960. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

