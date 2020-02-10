California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 7,445 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

CCMP stock opened at $160.88 on Monday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.15 and a fifty-two week high of $166.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.